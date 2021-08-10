Cancel
Cruise Planners Is Back With Regional Bootcamp Series

TravelPulse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHY IT RATES: The summer Bootcamp series was well-received by the travel advisors who were in attendance. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor. This summer, Cruise Planners relaunched a series of in-person events including Bootcamps in Las Vegas and Orlando focused on marketing, sales, social media and new technology tools. The three-day event was well attended and hosted by Cruise Planners’ Senior Vice President of Strategic Development, Scott Koepf.

