In a new interview with KNX 1070 Newsradio 's "KNX In Depth", former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach — who went public with his COVID-19 battle earlier in the month — was asked if he supports all the artists and promoters who have announced that they will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a recent negative test as a prerequisite to attend their shows. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, absolutely. I'll take it a step further. I think every American should be mandated to be vaccinated. There's no reason why not to — unless you have a pre-existing health situation where you can't get it. But other than that, the only way we're ever gonna maybe get back to normal is by doing that. Even if everybody did do that, who knows what it would be like? But there's no way we can get back to quote-unquote normal if people aren't all gonna get in this together. There's no politics in health or medicine. Everybody is in it together. Everybody gets sick."