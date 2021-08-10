Cancel
Rain batters Puerto Rico, USVI as storm warnings issued

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Heavy rains pelted the northern Caribbean on Tuesday as forecasters warned that a disturbance could soon become Tropical Storm Fred following a quiet month of no named storms in the region. Power outages were already reported in Puerto Rico, where Luma, the company in...

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for La Paz, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 01:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: La Paz; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona Southern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona * Until 245 AM MST. * At 154 AM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Wellton to near Martinez Lake, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 46. CA Interstate 8 near mile marker 96. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 57. Locations impacted include Yuma, Martinez Lake, Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Blaisdell, Tacna, Kinter, Ligurta, Araby and Roll. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.
Environmentweather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 12:00:00 Expires: 2021-08-14 20:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **GRACE A LITTLE STRONGER** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands, Vieques, and Western Interior * STORM INFORMATION: - About 550 miles east-southeast of San Juan PR or about 490 miles east-southeast of Saint Thomas VI - 16.2N 57.9W - Storm Intensity 45 mph - Movement West or 280 degrees at 23 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Grace, located about 265 miles east of the Leeward Islands, continues to move quickly westward at 23 mph. The storm intensity has increased, now with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph and tropical storm force winds extending outward up to 35 miles from the center. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Grace will affect the local islands Sunday into Monday and bring tropical storm force winds and periods of heavy rain, with the potential for life- threatening flash flooding and mudslides, as well as rapid river flooding. Hazardous marine and coastal conditions are also expected, beginning as early as Sunday morning. First rainbands from Grace will arrive by Sunday morning, becoming more frequent and heavier Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from Sunday through Monday evening. Stay tuned for additional updates. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * WIND: Protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: - If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or water hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation, especially if being officially recommended. Relocate to a predetermined shelter or safe destination. - If evacuating away from the area or relocating to a nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become hazardous. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: In emergencies it is best to remain calm. Stay informed and focused on the situation at hand. Exercise patience with those you encounter. Be a Good Samaritan and helpful to others. If you are a visitor and still in the area, listen for the name of the city or town in which you are staying within local news updates. Be sure you know the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Closely monitor NOAA Weather radio or other local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 2 PM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.

