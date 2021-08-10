Main Cast in the New Poster for Dune
Denis Villeneuve's Dune has received a new poster, presenting the stars of the upcoming Warner Bros. studio production. The premiere of Denis Villeneuve's Dune is getting closer and closer and so the marketing people responsible for the advertising treat us with new titbits and materials concerning the production. Warner Bros. has just published a new poster for the movie adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel. You can see it below.www.gamepressure.com
