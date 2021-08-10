Main Cast in the New Poster for Dune

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who plays Black Manta in the DCEU, has praised Aquaman 2 – and suggested we'll learn more about his character in the sequel. "I think the script is better than it was in the first one. It gives the actors a lot of good storytelling moments," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "In Aquaman, we just got a small introduction to Black Manta and to some of his motivations. In this one, I get to exercise and breathe a little bit more. I'm showing some different colors with this one."