Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Former Houston track star Cameron Burrell dies at 26

By Joseph Duarte
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCameron Burrell, a former two-time NCAA champion sprinter at the University of Houston, died Monday. He was 26. A cause of death was not provided. "My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night. We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends," Burrell’s father and longtime UH track and field coach Leroy Burrell said in a statement. "We are profoundly grief stricken and thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support. We will forward more information when it is available."

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 7

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Royalty, TX
Local
Texas College Sports
Houston, TX
College Sports
City
Star, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dawn Burrell
Person
Cameron Burrell
Person
Carl Lewis
Person
Leroy Burrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Olympics#The University Of Houston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces arrive in Kabul as Taliban continue advance on Afghanistan's capital

KABUL, Afghanistan — American forces began their mission to evacuate U.S. embassy workers on Saturday as Taliban fighters continued to advance on the country’s capital. The first of 3,000 troops began on Friday what the Pentagon described as a limited mission to evacuate the embassy workers. One U.S. Army and two Marine battalions are expected to arrive by Sunday.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."

Comments / 7

Community Policy