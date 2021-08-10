Former Houston track star Cameron Burrell dies at 26

Cameron Burrell, a former two-time NCAA champion sprinter at the University of Houston, died Monday. He was 26. A cause of death was not provided. "My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night. We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends," Burrell’s father and longtime UH track and field coach Leroy Burrell said in a statement. "We are profoundly grief stricken and thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support. We will forward more information when it is available."