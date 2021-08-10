Cancel
Technology

Roundup: Here’s what’s new in iOS 15 beta 5

By Chance Miller
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apple today released iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 5 to developers. These updates don’t include as many changes as the previous betas did, but they do include a handful of smaller tweaks. Head below as we roundup everything knew in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 5. With the...

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

