Movie fans brave rain for Carnation Festival movie

Heavy rains changed Monday's Movie on the Silver Screen event, but the laughs came quickly with the screening of "Tom and Jerry." About 75 people waited out a storm that started just before dusk. Families sat in their cars in the parking lot, or huddled in a pavilion as the raindrops fell, and when it cleared, chairs and blankets were spread on the grass in front of a large screen erected in the grass at the park. Other aspects of the event were canceled, and popcorn and water and pop were served up to those on hand.