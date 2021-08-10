Elizabeth Holmes' psychological evaluation may be unsealed in Theranos trial

One of the loudest voices of misinformation and otherwise entirely unhelpful bullshit during the coronavirus pandemic has been Senator Rand Paul. In March 2020, the senator from Kentucky refused to quarantine while awaiting test results for COVID-19—which came back positive—instead continuing to work at the Capitol for a full six days, during which he could have given the virus to other lawmakers and staff in the complex. Later he used having had COVID previously to insist that mask wearing was completely unnecessary, a crusade he’s vigorously doubled down on over the past year and a half, falsely claiming that mask usage is “theater” and that face coverings don’t stop the spread of the virus—the latter of which got him suspended from YouTube this week. He’s also urged people to ignore guidance from public health experts trying to stop the spread of the deadly delta variant and has refused to get vaccinated. Oh, and he’s repeatedly suggested that Dr. Anthony Fauci is essentially responsible for COVID-19 as part of a sustained campaign to undermine confidence in the nation’s top doctors and researchers, while simultaneously trying to convince Americans that COVID, which has killed more than 618,000 people in the U.S. and counting, is nothing to be concerned about.