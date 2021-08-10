Cancel
Law

Elizabeth Holmes' psychological evaluation may be unsealed in Theranos trial

By Katie Dowd
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe results of Elizabeth Holmes' psychological evaluation could potentially be unsealed by the judge presiding over her criminal fraud trial. A court filing was made by Dow Jones & Company, which publishes the Wall Street Journal, to have the sealed records made public. The filing argues the public has a First Amendment right to see "any portion of those documents that describe or discuss the defendant’s claimed mental or psychological condition."

