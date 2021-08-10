Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announces vaccine or test requirement for state health, prison workers

By Meredith Jorgensen
WGAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that commonwealth employees in state health care facilities and high-risk congregate care facilities will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly coronavirus testing. The initiative affects about 25,000 employees working in 24-hour-operated state facilities including state hospitals,...

