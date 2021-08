If you're wondering why Mariah Carey's 1995 hit song "Fantasy" has been stuck in your head for weeks on end, you can probably thank the Free Guy marketing team. Just about every new trailer and teaser for the Ryan Reynolds vehicle has featured the iconic pop song playing over a horde of explosions and video game carnage. It may seem like a strange fit, pairing that song with a movie about a background Grand Theft Auto character coming to life, but it actually describes the final product almost perfectly. There's a soothing and delightful soul bursting through the stylized video game action sequences, as Free Guy finds a way to be the most chaotic romantic comedy in years, and easily one of the most enjoyable films of 2021.