Twitter Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene For One Week Over “Misleading” Covid Tweets

By Ted Johnson
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E47q2_0bNXv8mM00

Twitter has suspended the account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for spreading misinformation about the Covid vaccine.

Greene had tweeted that the vaccines are “failing,” and that the Food and Drug Administration should not give its approval. She cited the spread of Covid among even fully vaccinated people.

A Twitter spokesperson told The New York Times that her tweet was labeled “misleading” as a violation of their Covid-19 misinformation policy. Her account will be in a read only mode for a week.

The Centers for Disease Control said that “some people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will still get sick because no vaccine is 100% effective,” but health officials have been advocating for vaccines as a way to reduce the likelihood of severe illness.

It’s still unclear exactly how many “breakthrough” cases there are in the United States, but data collected by NBC News showed that 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans have tested positive for Covid and 1,400 of those have died. That represented less than 0.08% of those who have been fully vaccinated. But health officials are still studying the impact of the delta variant and the effectiveness of vaccines against it.

Greene posted a lengthy response on Telegram, another social media platform, in which she claimed that Twitter “won’t allow any real discussion of the truth from an elected Congresswoman because Twitter only cares about the Democrat Communist agenda for America.”

This was the fourth time that Greene has received a “strike” from the platform. Continued violations of the company policy can lead to permanent suspension.

Greene, a freshman congresswoman, was stripped of her committee assignments as a sanction for her incendiary comments she has made, including a social media post from September that featured a picture of herself with an assault rifle next to headshots of three liberal Democrats, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan OmarBelow the photo was Greene’s line, “Squad’s worst nightmare.”

