Platte County school board to meet Thursday COVID-19 policy

The Platte County R-3 Board of Education will meet in a special session at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 to discuss virus mitigation strategies for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Other school boards in the Kansas City area have discussed mitigation strategies as COVID-19 cases rise in the metro, including universal masking in district buildings.

"Board members and/or executive administrators will review and discuss data and information to determine the mitigation strategies to be implemented for the start of the 2021/2022 school year by the Platte County R-3 School District," the board agenda said. "It is recommended the Board of Education take action based upon the data and information discussed to determine the mitigation strategies to be implemented for the start of the 2021/2022 school year by the Platte County R-3 School District."

The Platte County Health Department released new guidance last week recommending universal masking inside all school buildings.

The board will also discuss reinstating staff COVID-19 related leave at the special session.

This would allow vaccinated staff to get up to 10 days of paid sick leave and extended family leave for COVID-19 related reasons. Staff will have to verify that they have been vaccinated or have started the process of vaccination in order to be eligible for the leave.

Individuals with strong religious beliefs or medical conditions that would prevent them from being vaccinated can also be eligible for COVID-related leave.

The district offered a version of this paid sick leave throughout the 2020-2021 school year.

The board will have a closed executive session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss personnel matters before opening the meeting up to the public to discuss mitigation plans. The meeting will be held in the Wilson Auditorium at Platte County High School.