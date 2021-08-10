Flood Advisory issued for Clinton, Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 14:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clinton; Cumberland The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Clinton County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Cumberland County in south central Kentucky * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 127 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Albany, Highway, Browns Crossroads, Decide, Wago, Green Grove, Hegira, Ida, Modoc and Snow.alerts.weather.gov
