Washington County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 14:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTY At 227 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of East Washington, or 9 miles southeast of Washington, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include McMurray, Washington, Canonsburg, Wolfdale, McGovern, East Washington, Houston, Eighty Four, Hickory, Amity, Green Hills, and Meadow Lands. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

