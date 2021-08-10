Cancel
New app will help you navigate trails in west-central Indiana

By Staff Report
WTHI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new app will keep you connected to information about local trails and outdoor amenities. Thrive West Central created the Crossroads Trail App for Android and Apple devices. It will help you navigate parks, trails, and more. There are mapping features that help narrow down...

