Bollinger County, MO

Heat Advisory issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 03:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work...the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Peak heat index 105 to 110 each afternoon. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri, southwest Illinois and the Purchase area of Kentucky. * WHEN...Through 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

alerts.weather.gov

