Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Shoppers Say This Cooling Mattress Pad Feels Like 'Sleeping on a Cloud'—and It's on Sale for $30

By Isabel Garcia
Posted by 
Health
Health
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're in the market for a cozy bedding upgrade, Amazon shoppers recommend this cooling mattress topper that's 25% off right now. The Matbeby Mattress Pad has microfiber filling that's designed to be breathable and cooling, which is great for hot sleepers.

www.health.com

Comments / 0

Health

Health

27K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Live your best life now with http://Health.com: Get the scoop on fitness, food, beauty, & more!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattresses#Retail Therapy#The Matbeby Mattress Pad#Amazon Com#Health Shopping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Posted by
FIRST For Women

This $3 Household Spray Will Make Any Set-In Carpet Stain Disappear Like Magic

Do you have a carpet stain in your house that you’ve tried to clean again and again, but it just won’t budge? It can feel like the unsightly splotch is laughing at you every time you scrub it and it remains stubbornly attached to the fibers not matter what cleaner you use. It turns out, you should be reaching for a different type of product to get the job done: a trusty can of WD-40.
ShoppingPeople

Walmart Secretly Put Tons of Cute Fall Home Items on Sale — Including a Cozy Sofa for Just $255

Even though it might not feel like it, fall is right around the corner. And nothing commemorates the beginning of a new season like breaking out your seasonal decor and sprucing up your home with a little bit of fall cheer. If you're in need of some new autumn-inspired items, Walmart has just the collection for you. To celebrate the return of the season, the retailer has stocked its shelves with hundreds of fall furniture and decor items that are just as stylish as they are festive. This year's theme: Fall on the Ranch.
ElectronicsPosted by
People

Amazon Shoppers Say This $80 Tower Fan 'Blew So Cold' They Actually Had to Turn It Off

Hot, summery days are in full swing, and temperatures aren't expected to let up anytime soon. Instead of sweating non-stop, you'll likely opt for a cooling fan or portable air conditioner that'll solve most of your heat-inducing worries. However, if you're on a budget and want something that'll cool the entire space in minutes, go with the Dreo 90°Oscillating Tower Fan, which is just $80 on Amazon.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

5 Common Bathroom Items That Are Probably Taking Up Precious Counter Space (Including Your Toothbrush!)

Your bathroom is a sanctuary. It’s where you get ready for the day, unwind from stressful moments, and answer the call of nature. It’s also where you store so many essentials, from toothbrushes to serums to hair tools and accessories. However, these essentials can start to take over precious bathroom counter space if you’re not careful, and if you live in a smaller space, you’ll know that every inch counts.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Swear This Drugstore Face Lotion Makes Wrinkles 'Melt Away'

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Rachel Nussbaum. If you've been on TikTok or Instagram, hell, even Twitter, over the last few years, you're probably familiar with CeraVe. The brand's a star of the drugstore skin-care world, and for good reason: It offers hard-working, high-performing skin treatments for a fraction of what other brands cost, like a humble moisturizer that produces gold-medal results.
Electronicsmarthastewart.com

Amazon's Most Popular Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner Is on Sale for $32

No matter how thoroughly you clean your car, some dirt and debris always gets left behind—especially in seat cushions and narrow crevices. To suck up the mess in those hard-to-reach areas, thousands of Amazon shoppers turn to this best-selling car vacuum cleaner. The Thisworx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner has more...
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Maximize Your Small Space with These Double-Duty Furniture Finds from Overstock’s End of Summer Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When you’ve got limited space, every inch counts. That’s why it’s smart to invest in pieces that can multitask to perform different functions throughout your home. Overstock’s End of Summer Sale, where you’ll find deals at up to 70 percent off on thousands of items, features plenty of pieces that pull double duty, including sleeper sofas for overnight guests, shelving units that function as desks, and storage ottomans for lounging or stashing magazines and throws. There are tons of great finds that will help you save money and space without sacrificing style. Check out our top picks, below!
ShoppingAOL Corp

10 trendy Amazon finds under $30 to refresh your tired living room

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Have you ever wondered how tidy people keep...
AmazonPosted by
People

Forget the Vinegar: This $6 Dishwasher Cleaner Delivers Results 'Nothing Short of a Miracle'

You know how everything you regularly use needs cleaning? Well, that rule of thumb goes for your dishwasher too. Sure, it cleans your dishes, but after months (years?) of use, it can create buildup inside that hinders your dishwasher's performance and it won't clean as well as it should. Yikes. That's where the Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner Tablets come in, delivering results "nothing short of a miracle" and it's just $6.
Interior Designkshb.com

How To Make A Bed Frame Out Of Ikea’s Kallax Storage Shelves

One of the things people love about Ikea furniture is how the pieces emphasize function over fancy design. Sometimes simplicity translates into a form of beautiful genius in the ways the furniture pieces can be repurposed. We’ve seen a brilliant mom use Ikea bookcases as room dividers in her kids’ bedroom. And we marveled at Ikea’s ingenuity when the company released a guide on how to use its furniture to build forts, castles and caves.
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

A Cool Space-Saving Solution – Murphy Bed with a Couch

Murphy beds are identical to regular platform beds, only they fold up into a wall when not in use. When it’s time for bed, just pull the bed down. But there is so much more to these pieces of furniture, we sometimes feel they are not as popular as they should be.
Posted by
Food & Wine

These Money-Saving Swedish Dishcloths Are Converting Paper Towel Lovers—and They're 64% Off Now

If, for some reason, you were imagining a commercial for paper towels, we'd bet that you'd see a frazzled person knocking over a glass and trying, foolishly, to sop up the spill with cheap napkins that keep tearing. Then the name-brand (probably quilted) paper towel blows away the competition in a side-by-side cleanup comparison. What these commercials don't acknowledge, however, is all of the money we practically literally throw away by buying single-use towels that go immediately in the trash after the cleaning is done—and the fact that this isn't the most eco-friendly way of maintaining your home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy