Snohomish County announces new indoor mask mandate for all residents over age 5
Snohomish County is reinstating a mask mandate this week for all residents over the age of 5, regardless of vaccination status. The order, which goes into effect Aug. 12, will apply to all indoor public spaces, including restaurants, government buildings, and retail and grocery stores. It will not apply to outdoor public spaces, although officials recommended that residents still wear masks in such scenarios.www.seattlepi.com
