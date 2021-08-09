Cancel
Politics

The NPR Politics Podcast

NPR
 7 days ago

KHALID: (Laughter) I love that. KELSEY SNELL, BYLINE: Some smooth tunes that will be very interesting bumped up against... KHALID: (Laughter) Our theme song. SNELL: ...Our music here (laughter). (SOUNDBITE OF THE BIG TOP ORCHESTRA'S "TEETER BOARD: FOLIES BERGERE (MARCH AND TWO-STEP)") KHALID: Hey there. It's the NPR POLITICS PODCAST....

Politics
Podcast
Democratic Party
EnvironmentNPR

Consider This from NPR

So is it hot where you are? Odds are the answer is yes. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: Yeah, guys, we're talking literally coast to coast. Temperatures are going to be in the triple digits for parts of the Pacific Northwest into northern California. Then we go into the mid-plains, into the northeast. Heat index is up to 110.
EntertainmentPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Opinion: Remembering NPR's Neal Conan

Neal Conan and I were once briefly roommates in Neal's apartment in a fifth floor walkup on 101st Street in New York. There was a window about the size of a cereal box over a sink that opened onto a gray gravel roof upholstered with pigeon poop. "That's the balcony,"...
Springfield, MOksgf.com

Nick Reed PODCAST: 08.05 – Politics with Kristi Fulnecky

Hour 2 – Guest: Kristi Fulnecky. Former Springfield City Councilwoman, Kristi Fulnecky, joins Nick Reed this morning. Here’s what they cover:. Kristi Fulnecky will be heading to Arizona this weekend, so she will not be at the KSGF Happy Hour… BUT, you can still join us! The Happy Hour will be 4-6 p.m. this Friday at Whiskey Tango.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

World leaders blame Biden, express disappointment with Afghanistan

World leaders are speaking out about their disappointment with the security situation in Afghanistan, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson going so far as to pin the blame on President Joe Biden and the United States. Johnson said it was "fair to say the U.S. decision to pull out has...
TV & VideosThe Guardian

Chris Cuomo’s ethical troubles at CNN highlight rise of ‘info-tainment’

The New York Post columnist Maureen Callahan put it succinctly: “One down. One to go.”. After New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, finally agreed to step down this week over sexual harassment allegations, attention in American media swiftly turned to his brother Chris. The 51-year-old CNN presenter, who allegedly earns $6m...
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Chris Cuomo will face an "uncomfortable spotlight" when he returns to CNN from vacation on Monday

"Fresh off celebrating his 51st birthday, Chris Cuomo is scheduled to return from a week-long vacation and host his prime-time CNN show on Monday night, just as he has for the past three years," says Jeremy Barr. "But Cuomo’s world has changed since he went on vacation. His older brother, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, announced his resignation Tuesday in the wake of a state investigation that concluded he sexually harassed 11 women. The younger Cuomo — who interviewed his brother six times last year and called him “the best politician in the country” — has since been instructed by CNN not to discuss what may be the biggest political scandal in the country now. Chris Cuomo’s critics wonder whether his relationship with his brother has undermined his objectivity as a journalist in a way that will color the perception of him going forward. Cuomo is a garrulous and lively host, with energy running over, but part of his TV appeal has always been rooted in his membership in a political dynasty — like the late Sen. John McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain, who recently stepped down as co-host of The View. He is not only the brother of a New York governor, but the son of one, too — Mario Cuomo, who died several years ago...But the Cuomo family legacy, once etched proudly into the history of the Democratic Party, is now tainted."
Entertainmentmediaite.com

Brian Stelter Guest Throws Down the Gauntlet: If Chris Cuomo Doesn’t Talk About His Brother Monday Night, It Becomes a ‘Bigger Story’ for CNN

The Daily Beast editor at large Lachlan Cartwright told CNN’s Brian Stelter that Chris Cuomo must address his brother’s scandals now that he is about to return from his vacation. On Sunday’s Reliable Sources, Stelter spent much of the show tracking the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan, though he eventually switched...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Attorney General Merrick Garland, don’t prosecute Donald Trump

CNN — Did Donald Trump commit federal crimes in his final, desperate attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election?. The latest revelations about Trump’s final days in office demonstrate that his behavior was, at a minimum, outrageous. He pressured his acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, to open an investigation of purported fraud in the vote count in Georgia, even though there was no evidence of such wrongdoing. In one call, Trump apparently directed Rosen to “just say the election was corrupt, [and] leave the rest to me.”
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden's appalling speech on Afghanistan merits a 25th Amendment discussion

After nearly a week of radio silence while the Taliban was undoing 20 years of American investment in Afghanistan, Joe Biden returned to the White House to read from a teleprompter for under than 20 minutes. Given the predictable straw man he presented of an all-or-nothing binary choice between "forever war" and immediate abandonment, it was par for the course to see Biden try to blame his predecessor.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Obama shuts off Instagram comments amid Afghanistan collapse

Commenting on former President Obama's Instagram page was briefly suspended Monday morning as commenters urged the former president to do something about the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. Obama has yet to issue a public statement on the rapidly declining situation in Afghanistan, as thousands of people try to flee the...
EconomyHuffingtonPost

Mike Lindell Loses It On CNN Reporter As His Cyber Symposium Disintegrates

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s disastrous “Cyber Symposium” concluded on Thursday without offering any of the promised evidence of fraud in the 2020 election. But when confronted by a CNN reporter, Lindell claimed he couldn’t show the evidence, as he’d promised, because of something-something, the media. “I have that proof with...
U.S. PoliticsBoston Herald

Hunter Biden, Andrew Cuomo, Prince Andrew and CNN all trending scandals

Hunter Biden’s latest lost laptop escapade — this time with a naked twist — is trending up as his dad’s approval rating is heading in the opposite direction. Google trends had the president’s son atop its trending section Thursday after news broke he may have lost another laptop that the Daily Mail claims includes “embarrassing pictures” of him and an unidentified woman naked in a hotel room.

