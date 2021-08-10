Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Read This If You Recently Bought Frozen Stuffed Chicken At Aldi

By Aimee Lamoureux
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service just announced bad news for Aldi shoppers. If you regularly purchase Kirkwood brand meat, then you'll definitely want to check your fridge and freezer to ensure you didn't buy any of the five frozen, pre-browned, breaded, and raw stuffed chicken products that have just been flagged for potential Salmonella contamination. The manufacturer of these products, Serenade Foods, has just recalled over 59,251 pounds of chicken for that reason, according to Best Life.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

57K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aldi#Salmonella#Chickens#Food Drink#Serenade Foods#Best Life#Food Safety News#Cdc#Dutch Farms Chicken#Broccoli Cheese#Usda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Surprising Reason Ritz Crackers Are Banned In Other Countries

When it comes to snacks, Ritz crackers may be at the top of your list. These versatile crackers are great to dip into hummus or guacamole, top with cheese or deli meat, or pop in your mouth just as they are. If you attend a party or gathering, you may go straight for a box of Ritz crackers and a dip, and you're all set to contribute some deliciousness to the festivities.
Pet Servicesfoodsafetynews.com

Six brands of dog food recalled over Aflatoxin concerns

Sunshine Mills Inc. is recalling certain products because of potentially elevated levels of aflatoxin above the allowable limit. Aflatoxins are mycotoxins and are dangerous because of their high level of toxicity for animals and people. Aflatoxin is produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus, which can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food. At high levels, aflatoxin can cause illness and death in pets. People with allergies or sensitivities to mold can have reactions.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have One of These Cheeses at Home, Throw Them Out Now, FDA Says

Whether it's a hunk of parmesan or some sliced Swiss, there's a good chance you have some cheese in your fridge right now. After all, it's one of the only foods that can be considered a snack, appetizer, and topping that all come from the same package. But before you start reaching for your next piece, you might want to check the label because two popular types of cheese are being recalled right now. Read on to see if you have any in your fridge drawer.
Benton County, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

Check Your Beef! Product Recalls Due To E.coli Contamination

You might want to run to your freezer and check and see if you've got any of these raw beef products. According to the Coborn's official Facebook page, 'Greater Omaha Packing announced the recall of raw beef products … Greater Omaha Packing is recalling certain raw beef products because they may be contaminated with E.coli O157:H7."
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Aldi, Throw it Away Now, USDA Says

Aldi is one of the most beloved grocery destinations throughout the U.S. and beyond, with its low prices and wealth of specialty goods (ahem, cheese advent calendar) earning a legion of loyal customers. However, its devoted shoppers may be in for a rude awakening now that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning customers not to eat two Aldi foods right now due to the health risks they may present. Read on to discover if you should be tossing these Aldi products now.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Boiled Eggs, Experts Say

A hard-boiled egg can be a good source of protein that takes the edge off hunger, but the new "boiled egg diet" takes things a little too far. That's what two dietitians believe, as a restrictive new weight-loss trend is said to be gaining momentum on social media. What exactly is the boiled egg diet? Here's important insight you should know.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

Panera Is Recalling Its Soup After Customers Find This Gross Item Inside

Announced last week that they're joining forces with two other well-known chains, but it sounds like they may have a little quality control issue to address at present. That's the case for one of their popular refrigerated soups under the Panera Bread at Home label, with one flavor being recalled in four states after customers complained of having found a rather unsavory ingredient.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Sandwich At Subway According To Nearly 40% Of People

Subway is a fairly divisive restaurant as far as fast food chains go. Yes, there are hordes of people that turn up their noses at the thought of any kind of fast food, as well as the nutrition-obsessed who point out that no chain restaurants (or any restaurants) are quite as healthy as dining at home on plain steamed fish and broccoli. Among those who do eat fast food, however, Subway does have its fans, likely due to the fact that its sandwich selection is far wider than the menu options offered by most burger chains. What's more, the menu does offer some healthy options as long as you tell your sandwich artist to hold off on the creamy dressings and cheese and double down on the veggies.
Tiffin, OHfoodsafetynews.com

Potato chip recall due to Salmonella fears

Ballreich Snack Food Co. in Tiffin, Ohio, has recalled its 1.5oz, 2.75oz, and 7oz packages of BAR-B-Q Potato Chips due to potential contamination with Salmonella. The recalled BAR-B-Q seasoned Potato Chips were distributed regional at retails and convenience stores within Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, and Central Ohio and around Southern, MI, and Northeast, Indiana.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Taking Apple Cider Vinegar, Says Science

Even if you haven't been down the rabbit hole of nutrition trends, you've likely heard about how people have been consuming apple cider vinegar for its health benefits. While there is some evidence that shows taking apple cider vinegar as a dietary supplement can support your health, that evidence is limited and researchers are still working to understand these findings.
gentside.co.uk

Chase away mosquitoes with this life-changing coffee remedy

Let’s face it, we all love the summer season but if there’s one major drawback to the hot months, it’s the mosquitoes. If you’re also tired of getting munched on by these feisty little beasts, you’ll be happy to know that we’ve found quite an effective tip to chase them away.
Ocean City, NJPosted by
SoJO 104.9

MASSIVE RECALL ALERT: Thousands of Pounds of Chicken Sold at Aldi, Other Stores

Concerns over an outbreak of salmonella have resulted in the recalling of more than 60,000 lbs. of chicken products sold by Aldi and other retailers. The manufacturer at the center of the recall is Serenade Foods, and reportedly affects several brands of frozen, raw, breaded, and stuffed chicken products dating from February 24th and February 25th of this year, according to CNN.com.
PetsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Feeding Your Dog This, Stop Right Now, FDA Says

Our pets are part of our family, which is why it's especially scary to hear that something we're feeding them could possibly make them sick. Unfortunately, that could be the case if you're feeding your dog food from one company, which just issued a recall on eight of its products, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. The pet food company is now warning dog owners to scan their pantries for the potentially harmful products and to stop using them as soon as possible. Read on to find out if you have this dog food in your home and what to look for if you've been feeding it to your pet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy