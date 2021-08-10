Read This If You Recently Bought Frozen Stuffed Chicken At Aldi
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service just announced bad news for Aldi shoppers. If you regularly purchase Kirkwood brand meat, then you'll definitely want to check your fridge and freezer to ensure you didn't buy any of the five frozen, pre-browned, breaded, and raw stuffed chicken products that have just been flagged for potential Salmonella contamination. The manufacturer of these products, Serenade Foods, has just recalled over 59,251 pounds of chicken for that reason, according to Best Life.www.mashed.com
