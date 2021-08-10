Cancel
Buncombe County, NC

Buncombe COVID-19 incidence rate, hospitalizations grow

By Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress
 4 days ago

Since the COVID-19 update at the Aug. 3 Board of Commissioners meeting, the COVID-19 incidence rate has grown to 219 per 100,000 per week, which is a two-fold increase from two weeks ago. More than 90% of all newly investigated cases are in those not fully vaccinated. In addition, the number of inpatient beds with COVID-19 has grown to 8.3%. Hospitalization data are lagging indicators, since the new cases rise as individuals become sick, with hospitalizations following.

