Buncombe COVID-19 incidence rate, hospitalizations grow

Since the COVID-19 update at the Aug. 3 Board of Commissioners meeting, the COVID-19 incidence rate has grown to 219 per 100,000 per week, which is a two-fold increase from two weeks ago. More than 90% of all newly investigated cases are in those not fully vaccinated. In addition, the number of inpatient beds with COVID-19 has grown to 8.3%. Hospitalization data are lagging indicators, since the new cases rise as individuals become sick, with hospitalizations following.