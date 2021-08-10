Cancel
Rain batters Puerto Rico, USVI as storm warnings issued

By DÁNICA COTO
dailyjournal.net
 4 days ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Heavy rains pelted the northern Caribbean on Tuesday as forecasters warned that a disturbance could soon become Tropical Storm Fred following a quiet month of no named storms in the region. Power outages were already reported in Puerto Rico, where Luma, the company in charge...

Tropical Depression 7 Moving Quickly Westward, Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For The Leeward Islands

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression Seven continues to move quickly westward in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to be near Florida by Wednesday of next week. With the 8 p.m. advisory, TD7 was about 580 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving west at 22mph. On the forecast track, the system is expected to approach the Leeward Islands on Saturday, move over the Leeward Islands Saturday night and Sunday, and then be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Sunday night and Monday. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area by Saturday night or early Sunday. The system is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rain across the northern Leeward Islands Saturday into Sunday.
EnvironmentKLFY.com

TROPICAL UPDATE: Fred moving into Gulf of Mexico, Grace taking a similar track

The tropics are getting active as they usually do this time of year in mid-August. We currently have two named systems in the Atlantic. TROPICAL DEPRESSION FRED has been severely hampered by the Caribbean islands and is now moving away from Cuba. Fred remains disorganized with disorganized convection. Fred could regain tropical storm status over the central/eastern Gulf tomorrow before making landfall along the Alabama/Florida coastline by Monday night. Fred does not pose a threat to Acadiana.
Florida StateNBC Miami

Tropical Storm Grace Gains Strength, Could Impact South Florida by Next Week

While South Florida awaits the impacts of Fred, the next named system formed in the Atlantic and is keeping the area in its cone of concern. Tropical Storm Grace formed Saturday morning, with the National Hurricane Center saying the system has winds of 45 miles per hour as it sits 265 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Grace is moving to the west at 23 miles per hour.
Florida Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

South Florida placed in forecast cone for expected Tropical Storm Grace

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The forecast path of what’s expected to be Tropical Storm Grace was extended Friday to include South Florida, although the storm’s ultimate target and strength remain question marks. The storm was declared a tropical depression late Friday afternoon, with top winds of 35 mph, according to...
Environmentdailyjournal.net

Tropical Storm Grace forms; Fred still a tropical depression

HAVANA — Tropical Storm Grace formed Saturday morning in the Atlantic Ocean, while Fred remained a tropical depression headed into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Both systems were expected to bring heavy rain and flooding. Fred, which has already been classified as a tropical storm before, could regain such strength later in the day or on Sunday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
wtxl.com

Tropical Storm Grace forms in Atlantic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Grace has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. Grace has max sustained winds of 45 mph and is currently moving west at more than 20 mph. The Tropical Storm appears to be headed toward a similar path and strength pattern as its predecessors, tropical storms Elsa and Fred. The system is forecast to track near or over some of the islands of the Greater Antilles, where interruptions in its strengthening efforts would occur. As such, the forecast keeps the system at a tropical storm-level of intensity through the middle of next week.
Environmentdailyjournal.net

Tropical Storm Grace forms; Fred still a tropical depression

HAVANA — Tropical Storm Grace formed Saturday morning in the Atlantic Ocean, while Fred remained a tropical depression headed into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Both systems were expected to bring heavy rain and flooding. Fred, which has already been classified as a tropical storm before, could regain such strength later in the day or on Sunday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Environmentnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Grace strengthens into Tropical Storm as South Florida remains in forecast cone

Tropical Storm Grace formed Saturday morning in the Atlantic Ocean and South Florida remains in the forecast path, although the storm’s ultimate target and strength remain question marks. Tropical Storm Grace formed Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. update. The storm, which was declared a tropical...
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for La Paz, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 01:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: La Paz; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona Southern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona * Until 245 AM MST. * At 154 AM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Wellton to near Martinez Lake, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 46. CA Interstate 8 near mile marker 96. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 57. Locations impacted include Yuma, Martinez Lake, Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Blaisdell, Tacna, Kinter, Ligurta, Araby and Roll. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for La Paz, Maricopa, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 23:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for La Paz County in west central Arizona Northern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California Riverside County in southern California * Until midnight MST/midnight PDT/. * At 1105 PM MST/1105 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 15 miles west of Tonopah to 7 miles southeast of Salome to near Wenden, moving southwest at 65 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 91. CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 148 and 156. US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 74. Locations impacted include Blythe, Quartzsite, Cibola, Palo Verde, Salome, Brenda, Bouse, Ripley, Yuma Proving Ground, Vicksburg Junction, Wenden, Kofa Wildlife Refuge, Vicksburg, Harcuvar and Palm Canyon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE! Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 12:00:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 21:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior .There is a a risk of flooding from Sunday morning through Monday evening. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Puerto Rico, including the following , Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, Vieques and Western Interior. Portions of Virgin Islands, including the following , St Croix and St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands. * From Sunday morning through Monday evening. * Tropical Storm Grace located 55 miles east southeast of Guadeloupe and is expected to track west in the general direction towards the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The most likely time period for the heaviest rainfall activity associated with this approaching Tropical Storm is Sunday afternoon into Monday, while the areas most likely to receive the highest rainfall accumulations are portions of southern and eastern Puerto Rico as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands. * Expect rainfall accumulations between 3 and 6 inches, particularly across the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as southern and eastern Puerto Rico where isolated amounts up to 8 inches are possible. As a result, there is a potential for urban and small stream and flash flooding, which could lead to mudslides as well as rapid river rises, especially from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.
dailyjournal.net

6.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska, no tsunami warning issued

PERRYVILLE, Alaska — A 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula early Saturday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. It was located at a depth of about 21 miles (33 kilometers). Despite the size of the quake, no tsunami warnings were issued. The closest place to the...
dailyjournal.net

7.0 magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The epicenter of the quake was 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the survey. People in the capital of Port-au-Prince felt the tremor and many rushed...
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 12:00:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 21:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior .There is a a risk of flooding from Sunday morning through Monday evening. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Puerto Rico, including the following , Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, Vieques and Western Interior. Portions of Virgin Islands, including the following , St Croix and St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands. * From Sunday morning through Monday evening. * Tropical Storm Grace located 55 miles east southeast of Guadeloupe and is expected to track west in the general direction towards the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The most likely time period for the heaviest rainfall activity associated with this approaching Tropical Storm is Sunday afternoon into Monday, while the areas most likely to receive the highest rainfall accumulations are portions of southern and eastern Puerto Rico as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands. * Expect rainfall accumulations between 3 and 6 inches, particularly across the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as southern and eastern Puerto Rico where isolated amounts up to 8 inches are possible. As a result, there is a potential for urban and small stream and flash flooding, which could lead to mudslides as well as rapid river rises, especially from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.
Environmentdailyjournal.net

Turkey: Flood deaths rise to at least 44 as rescuers push on

ISTANBUL — The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country’s emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

