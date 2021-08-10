DeMarcus Ware favored to lead 2022 Hall of Fame class

Cancel
With the Hall of Fame fresh off enshrining two years of classes last weekend, the attention can turn to the candidates for the Class of 2022.

Former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos pass rusher DeMarcus Ware has the shortest odds at -150 by SportsBetting.ag. Ware played 12 NFL seasons, finishing with 138.5 sacks and being selected to nine Pro Bowls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMujn_0bNXry0h00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The next-shortest odds belong to former St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt at -110. Holt finished his career with 932 catches for 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns. He holds the NFL records for most consecutive seasons with at least 1,300 receiving yards (six) and consecutive seasons with at least 90 receptions (six).

Former wide receiver and standout return specialist Devin Hester is next on the list at +100, followed by former Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli (+120).

Hester played 11 NFL seasons, spending time with Chicago, Atlanta, Baltimore and Atlanta. He remains the only player to return the opening kick of the Super Back for a touchdown and holds the NFL record for most all-time combined punt and kickoff returns for touchdowns.

Boselli played in 91 games over seven seasons for the Jaguars. He was selected by Houston with the first pick in the 2002 expansion draft but retired due to a shoulder injury before ever playing a down for the Texans.

2022 Hall of Fame Odds

  • DeMarcus Ware (-150)
  • Torry Holt (-110)
  • Devin Hester (+100)
  • Tony Boselli (+120)
  • Richard Seymour (+175)
  • Reggie Wayne (+250)
  • Robert Mathis (+250)
  • Zach Thomas (+275)
  • Jared Allen (+300)
  • LeRoy Butler (+300)
  • Andre Johnson (+350)
  • Ronde Barber (+600)
  • Steve Smith (+900)
  • Asante Samuel (+1200)
  • Anquan Boldin (+1600)
  • Vince Wilfork (+1600)
  • Darren Woodson (+2500)
  • Steve Tasker (+2500)

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

Field Level Media

Field Level Media

ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/
