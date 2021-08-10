Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

State Associations Back Plan To Give Tax Breaks To Small Businesses That Buy Local Radio Ads.

insideradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is unanimous backing from state broadcast associations for a proposal circulating in Congress that would use the federal tax code to support not only the hiring of local journalists, but also give tax breaks to local businesses that advertise on radio, television and newspapers. In a letter to Senate leadership, the state associations say the proposal would offer local newsrooms a “lifeline” that would allow them to sustain, and in some cases, expand their local news coverage.

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Cantwell
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Ann Kirkpatrick
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Dan Newhouse
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Tax Breaks#Tax Credit#Local News#Senate#Sag Aftra#Newsguild#The Afl Cio#House#H R 3940
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Local businesses gear up for tax free weekend

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There’s good news for shoppers looking to save some extra cash as the state’s tax-free weekend kicks off today. Local businesses are gearing up for an increase in foot traffic with shoppers eager to take advantage of discounts. Gov. Charlie Baker originally proposed a two month-long...
Massachusetts StateBoston Herald

Massachusetts shoppers urged to buy local during this weekend’s ‘tax holiday’

People will be able to buy most goods up to $2,500 tax-free this weekend, and a retailers group is urging consumers to shop locally instead of ordering online. “People should take advantage of the tax holiday and support local businesses that are still struggling to recover from the pandemic,” said Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, which represents 4,000 retailers and restaurants of all types and sizes.
Income TaxMessenger

Democrats are planning new death tax that would hit family farms, small businesses

As former chairman and taxpayer watchdog serving on the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee, I’m girding for my next dogfight. President Biden has set his sights on enacting a new death tax on top of the existing estate tax. Yes, it’s as unfair as it sounds. The Democrats want to reach into the grave and tax Americans’ lifelong savings to pay for cradle-to-grave entitlements.
Small Businessomahadailyrecord.com

Time to Get in Line for Small Business Tax Credits

Nebraska businesses with no more than five employees now can apply for up to $20,000 in tax credits. Johnathan Hladik, policy director at the Center for Rural Affairs, said because funds are limited, now is the time to get in line for the Nebraska Advantage Microenterprise Tax Credit. He pointed...
Income TaxNew Haven Register

How to Manage Multistate Tax Planning as a Small-Business Owner

The majority of small businesses don’t file taxes outside their home state. This is simply because they are typically local and don’t have physical locations or connections to any other states. But in our current interconnected and virtual world, small businesses have access to employees not only in other states, but also across the globe. Hiring a contractor in a different country can have its own implications, but thankfully none that will affect the business's U.S. taxes.
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

2 businesses have tax breaks voided

City Council terminated tax abatements for two businesses and allowed several businesses to continue receiving tax breaks despite issues with compliance. The council annually reviews businesses that have received tax abatements to determine whether they are in compliance with the investments that were promised when requesting the tax breaks. Tax...
InvestmentNews

Senate vote gives advocates for real estate tax break hope of protecting it

Lawmakers could decide to limit like-kind property exchanges as a way to pay for Biden administration spending priorities. Advocates for a tax break for real estate investments are hopeful that a vote in the Senate this week bodes well for protecting the rule as Congress negotiates a huge spending bill.
Los Angeles, CAbeverlypress.com

City gives preferences to local small businesses in contracts

To increase local business participation in city contracting and employment opportunities, the Los Angeles City Council has approved the creation of the Local Business Preference Program. Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Krekorian, 2nd District, introduced the motion to establish the program, which aims to create more opportunity for Los Angeles...
Income Taxfa-mag.com

10 States With The Best Business Tax Climate

There’s nothing uniform about taxes in the U.S. That’s because some states offer bigger tax breaks to attract commercial taxpayers than others do. In a new report, the non-profit Tax Foundation looks at how those differences impact the business environment in each state. "Taxation is inevitable, but the specifics of...
Small Businessbizjournals

My View: A federal tax hike small business can’t afford

National Federation of Independent Business Company. When Arizona passed its historic income and property tax reforms in June, it sent a signal: Our state is open for business and ready to boom. Small business welcomed the big move. Now, President Joe Biden is proposing tax hikes that will have the...
Smyrna, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Smyrna Business Association hosts state legislators

At its August 5 networking luncheon the Smyrna Business Association hosted three state legislators: state Sen. Jen Jordan (SD-6), Rep. Erick Allen (HD-40), and Rep. Teri Anulewicz (HD-42). All three of their districts include parts of Smyrna. SBA President Sara Sorenson sent the following information to the Courier in an...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Democrats poised to break their small business pledge

The massive $3.5 trillion tax and spend plan released by Senate Democrat leaders highlight their pledge to “prohibit new taxes on families making less than $400,000 per year, and on small businesses and family farms.”. Whether this pledge is honored or merely a public relations gimmick will be borne out...
Congress & Courtsbloombergtax.com

Tax Break on Union Dues Added to Senate Democrats’ Budget Plan (1)

Senate Democrats are forging ahead with budgetary plans to create tax incentives for union membership and penalties for employers that violate workers’ union rights, according to three sources involved in the process. Senate Majority Leader. Chuck Schumer. (D-N.Y.) unveiled instructions Monday that a $3.5 trillion budgetary package is intended to...
Norton, MASun Chronicle

Norton voters support tax break for new business

NORTON -- A large appliance store planning to move into the town's new business park is getting a tax break. Residents at a special town meeting Monday night overwhelmingly approved the break for Yale Appliance, which had been located in the industrial park in Mansfield before moving to Stoughton. Eighty-one...
Raleigh, NCMySanAntonio

New Data Finds Aging Baby Boomers Own Half of Small Businesses in North Carolina; Vast Majority Have No Concrete Exit Plan, Putting Local Jobs and State Revenue at Risk

RALEIGH, N.C. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Today, the North Carolina Employee Ownership Center (NCEOC) released new data that reveals the impact of the Silver Tsunami, coupled with COVID-19, on small businesses across North Carolina. Developed by Project Equity, the study shows that baby boomers own half of the privately held businesses with employees in North Carolina and the majority of owners have no concrete exit plan, putting local jobs and state revenue at risk.

Comments / 0

Community Policy