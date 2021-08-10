State Associations Back Plan To Give Tax Breaks To Small Businesses That Buy Local Radio Ads.
There is unanimous backing from state broadcast associations for a proposal circulating in Congress that would use the federal tax code to support not only the hiring of local journalists, but also give tax breaks to local businesses that advertise on radio, television and newspapers. In a letter to Senate leadership, the state associations say the proposal would offer local newsrooms a “lifeline” that would allow them to sustain, and in some cases, expand their local news coverage.www.insideradio.com
