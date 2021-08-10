'A Taliban victory is not going to be a local matter'

CNN Business — A version of this article first appeared in the “Reliable Sources” newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. The US presence in Afghanistan, often lamented as the “forgotten war,” is front of mind right now. The lead story on the NYTimes.com home page is “Afghanistan collapse accelerates as 2 vital cities near fall to Taliban.” CNN’s live updates page is titled “US to send troops to help evacuate personnel in Afghanistan.” And the troop deployment was the lead across all the network nightly newscasts on Thursday evening. ABC’s David Muir: “The State Department saying today this is not an evacuation, but at this hour, that’s exactly what this looks like.”