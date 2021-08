An 11-year-old girl in Wales who was born with club foot is now set to have part of her leg amputated after making a shocking statement that left her parents devastated. Serenity Harwood, of Wrexham, Wales, has undergone six operations over the years to correct her club foot, a condition that happens when the Achilles tendon in the foot is too short, Wales Online reported. The condition, which affects both of Harwood's feet, can be painful as children grow.