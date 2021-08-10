The 'Cheap Old Houses' Instagram Now Has Its Own Show
Long-time fans of house remodeling shows, gather around. There's a new series in town that's sure to satisfy your watch party needs. HGTV has officially premiered Cheap Old Houses, a 10-episode show based on the wildly popular Instagram account of the same name. Cheap Old Houses basically showcases eye-catching structures going for unbelievably low prices — everywhere from Virginia to South Carolina. The show is just another way to explore properties like these.www.hunker.com
Comments / 0