Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The 'Cheap Old Houses' Instagram Now Has Its Own Show

By Eva Recinos
hunker.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong-time fans of house remodeling shows, gather around. There's a new series in town that's sure to satisfy your watch party needs. HGTV has officially premiered ​Cheap Old Houses​, a 10-episode show based on the wildly popular Instagram account of the same name. Cheap Old Houses basically showcases eye-catching structures going for unbelievably low prices — everywhere from Virginia to South Carolina. The show is just another way to explore properties like these.

www.hunker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hgtv#Ig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

'Cheap Old Houses' Stars Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein Aren't Flipping Homes, They're Saving Them (EXCLUSIVE)

Renovating a fixer-upper is a very familiar concept when it comes to home network shows, but Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein are taking that concept one step further. Instead of flipping homes, they want to help people restore old beautiful houses as close to the original design as possible. In the HGTV series Cheap Old Houses, audiences will get to see the couple walk through two old homes that are for sale (at the time of filming) and one home that has already been restored to its former glory.
TV SeriesPosted by
Architectural Digest

HGTV’s Cheap Old Houses Really Hits the Nail on the Head

After more than two decades of shows featuring extensive home makeovers with dramatic reveals, HGTV’s latest offering takes a refreshingly different approach. Based on the popular Instagram account of the same name with more than 1.6 million followers, Cheap Old Houses (which premiered Monday, August 9, on HGTV and Discovery+) stands out for flipping the script of home-design TV shows. Instead of an “out with the old, in with the new” mindset, wife and husband hosts Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein travel the country to visit and celebrate historical homes—all of which happen to be on the market for a maximum listing cost of $150,000.
TV SeriesEastern Progress

‘Cheap Old Houses’: You’ll Be Rooting to Save All These Properties

Cheap Old Houses, a wholesome property-touring series, based on the popular Instagram account (with 1.6 million followers), showcases beautifully constructed Victorians, farmhouses and everything in between. Creative strategist Ethan Finkelstein and his historic-preservationist wife Elizabeth (above) host, crisscrossing the country in search of diamonds in the rough, all under $150K....
New York City, NYCampus News

HGTV’s “Cheap Old Houses” debuts with Upstate New York locale

Greenwich will have its time to shine on HGTV! While road tripping around beautiful and deeply historic Upstate New York, hosts of the television series “Cheap Old Houses,” Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein, stopped in Greenwich to pay homage to an old schoolhouse converted into an Airbnb rental. They also made stops in Amsterdam and Fort Plain to tour stunning midcentury Victorian architecture.
TV SeriesMLive.com

How to Watch the new HGTV hit, “Cheap Old Houses”

The latest HGTV sensation, Cheap Old Houses, continues tonight at 9pm. Originating from a wildly popular social media account run by married couple Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein, this new show is a dream come true for lovers of historical architecture, abandoned homes, vintage schoolhouses, and more. The Finkelsteins started their...
TV & Videostribuneledgernews.com

'Peoria, you have not disappointed': Hosts of HGTV's 'Cheap Old Houses' impressed

Aug. 10—PEORIA — Three old homes in Peoria got national attention on a new HGTV show called "Cheap Old Houses." Hosts Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein visited Peoria as part of their ongoing effort to celebrate old homes and encourage people to restore them. The pair are the founders of the popular Instagram page @cheapoldhouses, which features architecturally intact homes all over the U.S. selling for less than $150,000.
TV SeriesKankakee Daily Journal

Debuts for 'Reservation Dogs' and 'Cheap Old Houses'

The decidedly low-key and sardonic teen comedy “Reservation Dogs” streams its first two episodes on FX on Hulu today. The half-hour series marks a number of television milestones. It’s the first TV series written, acted, scripted and made by Indigenous Americans and the first made entirely in Oklahoma. The Dogs...
Greenwich, NYPosted by
103.9 The Breeze

Charming 1850 Greenwich Schoolhouse Rental Featured On HGTV ‘Cheap Old Houses’

This historic one-room schoolhouse that was basically left to rot was lovingly restored and turned into an Airbnb rental that is absolutely bursting with charm. The schoolhouse was originally built in 1850 and served the children of Greenwich, New York near Saratoga for years before being left to the elements. That's when the Tefft family chopped it up and had the idea to turn it into an Airbnb rental that would retain as much of the country schoolhouse charm as they could. Looking at the pictures below, it's obvious they succeeded. Airbnb lists the historic schoolhouse for rent for only $130 a night.
Peoria, ILhoiabc.com

Peoria homes featured on HGTV’s ‘Cheap Old Houses’

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -- One Peoria woman's love for restoring old homes was showcased on a national TV network. Reagan Leslie bought her home on Moss Avenue to restore it five years ago. She said it was the reason she moved to Peoria. When she was approached about...
TV SeriesMarietta Daily Journal

‘Reservation Dogs,’ ‘Bachelorette’ Finale, ‘Cheap Old Houses,’ Final Week of ‘Jeopardy’

Breaking new ground for representation of Indigenous talent on and off screen, Reservation Dogs is a droll comedy about small-town Oklahoma teens breaking bad. Katie makes her pick—or does she?—as The Bachelorette wraps its summer run. A popular Instagram feed that tours inexpensive but impressive old properties has inspired a new HGTV series. Joe Buck closes out Jeopardy!’s transitional season amid news of a permanent host.
TV SeriesKenosha News.com

TV highlights for Monday, Aug. 9: Bargains found on 'Cheap Old Houses'

Based on an Instagram sensation, "Cheap Old Houses" (8 and 8:30 p.m., HGTV) follows enthusiasts Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein as they scour America for interesting bargains. With the average house going for about $300,000, they define "cheap" as $150,000, and find remarkable places well below that price. In the debut,...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy