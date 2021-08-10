Wernle & Maloney Win 2021 GCC Member-Guest Tournament

On Saturday, 8/7 the Greenville Country Club hosted its annual Member/Guest Golf Tournament. 38 two person teams participated in the event. The annual event is a 27 hole tournament with 3 different golf formats; the first nine holes is played as a 2 person Best Ball – the second 9 holes is played as a 2 person Scramble and the final 9 holes is played as a 2 person Alternating Shot. Michael Wernle and his guest Conrad Maloney, from Wildwood, MO. won the event defeating the reigning GCC Member/Guest champions Cam Lauchner and guest Brendan Bargetzi, from Highland, IL, by 2 stokes (Lauchner & Bargetzi won this even in 2019 & 2020). After 18 holes of play Wernle & Maloney were 2 strokes behind the leaders Clint Hamel and guest Blake Swafford from Vandalia, IL.