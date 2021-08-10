Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

Help local families before school starts: donate toiletries, hygiene items and more at Kellogg Community Credit Union

By Jordan Carson
WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) is striving to make a difference by giving back and supporting local homeless shelters in all the communities they serve. During the pandemic, many shelters in West Michigan saw the number of families and individuals seeking assistance nearly double and KCCU is stepping up to help by collecting basic essential items the shelters need. We invite our members and the community to join the effort!

