York Housing Authority plans job fair for low-income city residents
The York Housing Authority will hold a job fair later this month for low-income residents interested in the construction industry. It will be held on behalf of Harkins Builders, Inc., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the community center of Homes at Thackston Park in York City, 331 Thackston Lane. Harkins will have openings for cleaners, carpenters, painters, roofers, plumbers, and those with experience with flooring and drywall.www.yorkdispatch.com
Comments / 0