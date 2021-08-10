Cancel
Darien, CT

Darien Police, Depot youth center adventures program in 10th year

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDARIEN — The Darien Police Department and the Depot Youth Center are kicking off the 10th annual “Cops and Kids Adventures” program. Begun a decade ago, the program was created to unite police officers and youth in activities that would build positive relationships. Paid for with a three-year grant from the state’s Office of Policy and Management, the program was “extremely successful” in its first three years, according to Depot Program Director Janice Marzano.

