Darien Police, Depot youth center adventures program in 10th year
DARIEN — The Darien Police Department and the Depot Youth Center are kicking off the 10th annual “Cops and Kids Adventures” program. Begun a decade ago, the program was created to unite police officers and youth in activities that would build positive relationships. Paid for with a three-year grant from the state’s Office of Policy and Management, the program was “extremely successful” in its first three years, according to Depot Program Director Janice Marzano.www.darientimes.com
Comments / 0