Kalif Raymond’s football career was at a bit of a crossroads in 2018 when he decided to spend 24 days abroad reprioritizing his life. Raymond, who bounced between four teams in his first three NFL seasons and spent just a few weeks on the Tennessee Titans practice squad that year, traveled to Australia to visit an old teammate, Adam Gotsis, for eight days before heading off to Bali and Thailand for two weeks of solitude.