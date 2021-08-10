Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Likely to suit up Thursday

Philadelphia Eagles tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert have been "heavily targeted" by quarterback Jalen Hurts at training camp, per Mike Kaye of NJ.com. "Entering camp, Hurts’ ability to find tight ends was a concern," Kaye said. "So far, he’s been been on point with targets to Goedert and Ertz." Hurts targeted tight ends on 29.7 percent of his throws last season and the position is poised to be featured prominently again in 2021, even with the addition of first-round pick DeVonta Smith. Kaye's commentary suggests the target distribution will be a lot closer than current ADP's would suggest, as per Fantasy Football Calculator, Goedert's ADP in 12-team PPR leagues is 7.03 (TE7) and Ertz's is 14.09 (TE22). Ertz didn't have more than 70 yards in any game last season and he finished with 36 catches for 335 yards and 1 touchdown in 11 contests.