Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Likely to suit up Thursday
Hurts and the Eagles' starting offense will play in Thursday's preseason contest against the Steelers, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. While he has an improved supporting cast around him, Hurts also is learning a new system, so taking a test drive with the first-teamers in Philly's exhibition opener is no surprise. Coach Nick Sirianni wouldn't divulge exactly how long he'll allow the starters to remain on the field, but in any case, Hurts will be without 10th overall pick and college teammate DeVonta Smith for most of the preseason slate as Smith recovers from an MCL sprain, leaving Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward and Travis Fulgham as the team's primary wide receivers for the time being.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0