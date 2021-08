The last several years have been good to Brendan Fraser on the television front thanks to his roles as James Fletcher Chase in the FX limited series Trust and Cliff Steele/Robotman in HBO Max’s Doom Patrol. But lately, Fraser’s also had a solid run with movies too. He recently appeared in Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move, he was added to the cast of Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming movie The Whale and now it’s been announced that he’ll be taking part in two more movies, including Martin Scorsese’s next flick, Killers of the Flower Moon.