Former Gophers star Rashod Bateman injured at Ravens training camp

Opening statement: "Alright, [it's] good to see everybody. I appreciate everybody being here. [It's a] nice, hot day in training camp. The guys worked hard. It was the second padded day in a row. I thought they fought through it really well. We're in training camp. We're in the middle of it right now. We're dealing with different things that you deal with in training camp in terms of trying to build our team, in terms of execution, fundamentals. I want to be efficient in everything we do at practice, and I know our guys are doing a great job of that. So, that's where we're at, and we'll keep moving forward. What questions do you have?"