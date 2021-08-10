Cancel
Former Gophers star Rashod Bateman injured at Ravens training camp

By Jeff Wald
fox9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS - Rashod Bateman hasn’t played an official snap with the Baltimore Ravens yet, and it might be a while before that happens for the former University of Minnesota star. Bateman, the Ravens’ first round pick back in April, had to leave the practice field at training camp Tuesday with...

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Called Broncos About Trade For Wide Receiver

The Baltimore Ravens‘ depth at wide receiver took a massive hit this week, as rookie wideout Rashod Bateman suffered a groin injury during Tuesday’s practice that will keep him out of action for an extended period of time. In an effort to improve their passing attack before Week 1 of...
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens: Odafe Oweh has ‘been the star’ of the second week of training camp

Ravens, Odafe Oweh (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) The Baltimore Ravens have to be pleased with the play of first-round pick Odafe Oweh so far this summer. Despite looking a little overwhelmed at times in the spring, Oweh has returned in training camp and looks like one of the most talented players on the team’s defense.
NFLPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ravens top pick Rashod Bateman to miss 'a number of weeks'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman is expected to miss “a number of weeks” with a soft tissue leg problem. Bateman was drafted in the first round by the Ravens this year, part of Baltimore’s attempt to boost its passing game. Now it’s not clear when the rookie out of Minnesota might return.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Ravens rookie WR Rashod Bateman Is UNDERGOING SURGERY?? | TFD

Dr. Jesse Morse breaks down the Baltimore Ravens’ Rashod Bateman who is undergoing surgery for his groin injury. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFLNFL

Ravens first-round WR Rashod Bateman suffers soft tissue injury at practice

Baltimore Ravens first-round rookie receiver ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ pulled up lame in practice Tuesday and left early. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Bateman suffered a soft tissue injury, per a source informed of the situation. The severity of the injury isn't yet known, as Bateman will undergo further testing. Rapoport added there is no structural damage.
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Ravens Wednesday Training Camp Transcripts

Opening statement: "Alright, [it's] good to see everybody. I appreciate everybody being here. [It's a] nice, hot day in training camp. The guys worked hard. It was the second padded day in a row. I thought they fought through it really well. We're in training camp. We're in the middle of it right now. We're dealing with different things that you deal with in training camp in terms of trying to build our team, in terms of execution, fundamentals. I want to be efficient in everything we do at practice, and I know our guys are doing a great job of that. So, that's where we're at, and we'll keep moving forward. What questions do you have?"
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens' Rashod Bateman to Have Surgery on Groin Injury; Out Until September

Baltimore Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman will be out until September after undergoing groin surgery, head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday:. Harbaugh had previously said the rookie was going to miss "a number of weeks" but he was "still hopeful" the player could return in time for the season opener on Sept. 13. Bateman had also been battling abdominal and core muscle injuries during training camp.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Ravens Concerned Rookie WR Rashod Bateman Suffered ‘Significant’ Groin Injury

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that there is concern within the Ravens that first-round WR Rashod Bateman suffered a “significant” groin pull during Tuesday’s practice. According to La Canfora, the Ravens plan for Bateman to get more opinions from doctors on Wednesday, but the expectation is that he...
NFLCBS Sports

Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Recovery to last 6-to-8 weeks

Bateman has been given a 6-to-8-week recovery timetable following core-muscle surgery Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Bateman limped off the practice field Tuesday, was diagnosed with a soft-tissue injury and initially was given a "week-to-week" prognosis. That all changed Thursday when he underwent the procedure. If the timeline to return is correct, Bateman seems to be a long shot to suit up Week 1 against the Saints, considering that game is four-and-a-half weeks in the future. More accurately, he may not see his first NFL action until late September or even October. The Ravens have a number of injured wide receivers at the moment, with Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin tending to hamstring issues. With the trio sidelined, Sammy Watkins, Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace and James Proche are the notable healthy members of the positional group.
NFLWashington Post

With first-rounder Rashod Bateman out, Ravens look for other receivers to step up

The Baltimore Ravens’ front office showed their commitment to putting more talent around Lamar Jackson this offseason when they drafted Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman 27th overall in the 2021 NFL draft. But the team will have to wait before seeing Bateman and Jackson in action together. Coach John Harbaugh...
NFL247Sports

Baltimore Ravens WR Rashod Batman has core muscle surgery

Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman had core-muscle surgery on Friday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Head coach John Harbaugh said the team hopes Bateman makes it back sometime in September. Without Bateman, the Ravens will lean heavily on their other receiving options until he gets back on...
