Former Gophers star Rashod Bateman injured at Ravens training camp

Bateman has been given a 6-to-8-week recovery timetable following core-muscle surgery Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Bateman limped off the practice field Tuesday, was diagnosed with a soft-tissue injury and initially was given a "week-to-week" prognosis. That all changed Thursday when he underwent the procedure. If the timeline to return is correct, Bateman seems to be a long shot to suit up Week 1 against the Saints, considering that game is four-and-a-half weeks in the future. More accurately, he may not see his first NFL action until late September or even October. The Ravens have a number of injured wide receivers at the moment, with Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin tending to hamstring issues. With the trio sidelined, Sammy Watkins, Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace and James Proche are the notable healthy members of the positional group.
