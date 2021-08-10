Cancel
Michael Jordan Savagely Trash-Talked Patrick Ewing After Dropping 42 Points on Knicks While Wearing Old Pair of Jordan 1s: ‘Had to Go Back to All the Way to ’84 to Whip Y’all Ass’

By Ashish Mathur
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago
Michael Jordan thought March 8, 1998, would be the last time he’d face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden since Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause was breaking up the team after the 1997-98 season. So, he went into his closet and grabbed his old pair of Jordan 1s, the first shoe he ever wore at MSG.

