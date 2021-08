From 2013 to 2016, Devon Breaux could be summed up in one word for Tulane athletics: standout. Not only was he a playmaker on the gridiron, catching 42 passes for 640 yards and five touchdowns, but Breaux also established himself as a star in track and field when he won the AAC long jump in 2015. He helped see Tulane’s football program through the transition from C-USA to the American and following his college career, played briefly in the CFL for the Hamilton Tiger Cats.