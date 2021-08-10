Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Hunting down the mutations that cause cancer drug resistance

By UT Southwestern Medical Center
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing a virus to purposely mutate genes that produce cancer-driving proteins could shed light on the resistance that inevitably develops to cancer drugs that target them, a new study led by UT Southwestern scientists suggests. The findings, published online in Cancer Research, could help researchers develop drugs that circumvent resistance, validate new drug targets, or better understand the interaction between drugs and their target proteins.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Lung Cancer#Cancer Cells#Cancer Treatment#Drugs#Ut Southwestern#Ph D#The Simmons Cancer Center#Egfr#Lentimutate#Rna#Bcr#Amg 510#Kras
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Cancerhealthitanalytics.com

DNA Tags, Blood Tests Advance Cancer Care, Precision Medicine

During cell death, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) sheds from tissue and can then be isolated from a blood sample. Through this approach, researchers can study cell death across the body in both normal and cancer cells without the need for invasive biopsy samples, creating a better patient experience. "Taking tumor tissue...
Cancerstudyfinds.org

New treatment helps the immune system kill cancer cells

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom — Scientists at the University of Southampton have identified a potentially groundbreaking new treatment that may improve the human immune system’s ability to seek out and destroy cancer cells. The approach is quite strategic: By restricting a group of cells known to regulate and impede immune responses, the treatment frees up a bevy of other immune cells that then go on to attack tumors and cancer cells.
CancerMedicalXpress

Discovery suggests potential new treatment for deadly blood cancer

A drug used to treat certain advanced breast cancers may offer a new treatment option for a deadly blood cancer known as myelofibrosis, new research from UVA Cancer Center suggests. The drug, palbociclib, may be able to prevent the scarring of bone marrow that existing treatments for myelofibrosis cannot. This...
CancerMedscape News

Repurposed Cancer Drug Shows Promise in Alzheimer's

The addition of the antitumor medication masitinib to standard of care significantly slowed cognitive deterioration and improved overall functioning for patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD), results of a phase 3 study show. Over 24 weeks, masitinib, added to standard of care, significantly slowed cognitive deterioration and improved...
CancerMedicalXpress

New cancer therapies that reduce the risk of heart damage

With modern-day cancer therapeutics presenting adverse side effects to heart health, scientists are studying methods to attack cancer cells without the risk of damaging the heart. Researchers Steven Townsend, associate professor of chemistry, and Neil Osheroff, John Coniglio Professor of Biochemistry and professor of medicine, synthesized the biological compound arimetamycin A, shown to kill cancer cells in mice without harming the heart.
Tampa, FLEurekAlert

Novel therapy shows promise for lung cancer patients with rare EGFR mutation

TAMPA, Fla. — Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among men and women in the United States, regardless of ethnicity. Non-small cell lung cancer is the most common form of the disease, accounting for 84% of all diagnoses. One option for this group of patients is targeted therapy, a type of treatment that attacks specific genes and proteins within a cancer cell. Moffitt Cancer Center is part of a multinational, early phase clinical trial evaluating a new targeted therapy for patients with metastatic or unresectable non-small cell lung cancer who have a specific genetic mutation: EGFR Ex20Ins.
Cancerscitechdaily.com

Why Identical Genetic Mutations Cause Different Types of Cancer

Why do alterations of certain genes cause cancer only in specific organs of the human body? Scientists at the German Cancer Consortium (DKTK), the Technical University of Munich (TUM), and the University Medical Center Göttingen have now demonstrated that cells originating from different organs are differentially susceptible to activating mutations in cancer drivers: The same mutation in precursor cells of the pancreas or the bile duct leads to fundamental different outcomes. The team discovered for the first time that tissue specific genetic interactions are responsible for the differential susceptibility of the biliary and the pancreatic epithelium towards transformation by oncogenes. The new findings could guide more precise therapeutic decision making in the future.
CancerPosted by
UPI News

Clinical trials for cancer drugs not halted by COVID-19 pandemic

The pandemic widely disrupted medical care across the United States, but a new study reports that clinical trials testing cancer treatments were able to carry on. Researchers found that U.S. cancer trials quickly responded to the pandemic in the early months, allowing the studies to get back on track after an initial -- and steep -- drop-off in patient participation.
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Homing In on Cancer Cell Types from Cell-Free DNA

Investigators at the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center are studying tags or modifications to cell-free DNA (cfDNA) that they believe may lead to a better understanding of how to assess and possibly modulate treatment approaches for cancer and other diseases. Findings from their new analysis were published recently in Frontiers in Genetics through an article entitled “Detection of Cell Types Contributing to Cancer From Circulating, Cell-Free Methylated DNA.”
CancerScience Daily

New drug combo shows early potential for treating pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer, which affects about 60,000 Americans every year, is one of the deadliest forms of cancer. After diagnosis, fewer than 10 percent of patients survive for five years. While some chemotherapies are initially effective, pancreatic tumors often become resistant to them. The disease has also proven difficult to treat...
CancerMedicalXpress

International project provides definitive data on how key cancer drugs work

Scientists in Cancer Sciences have published findings of their research into how two important antibody drugs work and why they sometimes fail in some patients. Working with researchers and clinicians across 11 academic institutions, eight countries and alongside colleagues in Industry the team examined patient specimens and clinical trial data from 1000's of patients to assess the importance of immune cell molecules called Fc gamma receptors (FCGRs) in the therapeutic efficacy of two antibody drugs, rituximab and obinutuzumab. Over the last decade these two antibodies have become the mainstay of many treatments for lymphoma and more recently autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis.
CancerNewswise

Johns Hopkins Study: Anti-Parasitic Drug Slows Pancreatic Cancer in Mice

Newswise — As the third-most lethal cancer in the United States, with only a 1% five-year survival rate for people with its most aggressive form, pancreatic cancer has long been a target of researchers who search for ways to slow or stop its growth and spread. Now, a team of Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers have found that an anti-parasitic drug prevents pancreatic cancer’s initiation, progression and metastasis in genetically engineered mice.
CancerMedicalXpress

Fat 'shield' protects immune cells—and some cancers—from destruction

A newly discovered fat "shield" that prevents natural killer cells from being destroyed by their own deadly biological weapons also allows some cancer cells to evade an immune system attack, a study at Columbia University has found. The findings, which may lead to new treatments for aggressive cancers, were reported...
Canceronclive.com

Native American Ancestry Correlates With EGFR, KRAS Mutations in Lung Cancer

An association has been found in Latin American patients with lung adenocarcinoma between Native American ancestry and somatic landscape, including EGFR, KRAS, and STK11 mutations, as well as tumor mutational burden. An association has been found in Latin American patients with lung adenocarcinoma between Native American ancestry and somatic landscape,...
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

Subsequent Cancers in Patients Affected with Moderate or Severe Chronic Graft-versus-Host Disease.

By Dana A Schaar,Filip Pirsl,Noa Holtzman,Seth M Steinberg,Jeannette Nashed,Claire Ruben,Edward W Cowen,Jacqueline W Mays,Sandra Mitchell,Alen Ostojic,Pashna N Munshi,Galen O Joe,Leora E Comis,Lindsay Morton,Steven Z Pavletic. Subsequent cancers (SC) are a significant cause of morbidity and mortality in long-term survivors after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT). Chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD)...
CancerScience Daily

New advances for treating non-small cell lung cancer

A new publication by Yale Cancer Center highlights recent breakthrough therapies developed to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The goal of the study is to provide views on how basic science advances will impact clinical research areas to help influence how NSCLC will be managed over the coming decade. The perspective is published online today in the journal Nature Medicine.
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Overcoming Resistance to PD-1 Blockade in Lung Cancer Models

Current treatments for lung cancer employ immunotherapy, often in combination with chemotherapy. However, benefits to patients remain slight. In a preclinical study (“Overcoming microenvironmental resistance to PD-1 blockade in genetically engineered lung cancer models“), published in Science Translational Medicine, researchers at École Polytechnique Fédérale De Lausanne (EPFL) investigated a method shown to enhance immunotherapy for other cancers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy