Steelers' Najee Harris: To get significant work Thursday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Coach Mike Tomlin noted Tuesday that he won't cap Harris' reps during Thursday's preseason contest at Philadelphia, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Harris saw the field for the Steelers' first three possessions of last Thursday's Hall of Fame Game, earning 18 of a possible 19 snaps. While his final line looks somewhat pedestrian -- seven carries for 22 yards and one catch (on one target) for three yards -- it's a bit more respectable when discounting a rush of minus-four yards on his second-to-last touch (4.3 yards on the other six carries). It remains to be seen what exactly Tomlin means when he says he "has no plans to hold Harris back," but two quarters of work seems like a reasonable expectation.

