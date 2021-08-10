Steelers' Najee Harris: To get significant work Thursday

I think I was looking forward to the NFL debut of Najee Harris, the Steelers 2021 first-round pick, more than any rookie in recent memory. I don’t know what it is about a rookie running back, but when he arrives under the tree wrapped in first-round paper, he just seems like a shinier new toy than the rest. That’s how I felt about Harris. He was shinier than Devin Bush. He was shinier than T.J. Watt. Heck, he even seemed shinier than Ben Roethlisberger. Perhaps that’s because there’s often some assembly required with rookie passers. You have to read the directions with quarterbacks. You have to buy special tools. The specific type of battery you need is often difficult to find.