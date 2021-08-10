Tee It Up for the Troops plans brand new tournament

The Ohio Valley Mopar Club held a car show at O’Reilly’s in Wintersville on July 25 with all the proceeds given to the Women In Action Against Cancer Coalition. Bryan Meadows, manager of O’Reilly’s, hosted the event in the business’ parking lot and provided hot dogs, drinks and staff member Nicole McGrew to man the refreshment table, with those profits also going to the WIAACC. Butch Rotlellini organized the event with help from members of the club. Prizes were awarded to the following: Best of Show, Gary Hazlep with his 1969 white Mustang; People’s Choice, Mark Allietta with his 1975 Chevy Nova; and O’Reilly’s Choice, George Vukelick and his 1933 Buick. WIAACC members sold 50/50 tickets, and Cody James was the winner of $105. The Mopar Club will hold another car show to support the WIAACC on Sept. 26. Proceeds are used to provide mammograms to underserved women. Shown are, front, from left, Janet Pillar, WIAACC corresponding secretary; Janet Sharpe WIAACC president; and Cody James, drawing winner; second row, Butch Rotellini, Mopar Club president; and Linda Bain WIAACC recording secretary; and back, Nicole McGrew; Mark Allietta; Gary Hazlip; Kurt Yano, Mopar Club member; and George Vukelich.