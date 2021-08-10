Cancel
Padres' Trent Grisham: Hits triple, plates two

 4 days ago

Grisham went 1-for-2 with a triple, two RBI, two runs scored and two walks in Monday's win over the Marlins. Grisham recorded his third triple of the season in the bottom of the eighth inning, scoring both Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers, but that wasn't his lone impact in the game. He also crossed home plate in the fourth following a sac fly from starting pitcher Joe Musgrove, and he scored on a sac fly from Victor Caratini in the eighth as well. The speedy outfielder, who also has 10 stolen bases on the season, is hitting .261 with a .810 OPS across 349 plate appearances this year. He is 8-for-19 in August so far with one home run and eight RBI.

