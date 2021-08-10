Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees' Tyler Wade: Scores three runs Monday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Wade went 2-for-3 with three runs, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 8-6 victory versus the Royals. Wade got the start at third base and was productive out of the eight spot, reaching base three times and scoring three of the team's eight runs. He also nabbed his eighth steal of the season. Wade will likely see more playing time for as long as Gleyber Torres (thumb) remains on the injured list. His career .202 batting average and almost non-existent power make him difficult to roster in fantasy leagues, but Wade could be a decent source of steals for managers desperate for help in that category.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Tyler Wade
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Fantasy#Injured List#Third Base#Royals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees catcher gets name in MLB record book

Here’s something you don’t see every day. Or every decade. Former New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine entered the MLB record book Thursday, thanks to Andrew Romine, his brother, and for one night, his batterymate. Andrew Romine started Thursday at shortstop for the Chicago Cubs. But as the 17-4 beatdown...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees’ 6 biggest concerns with tough White Sox on deck | COVID, Joey Gallo, errors

KANSAS CITY — It would be hard for even the most self-loathing of Yankees fans to complain right now. Wednesday’s 5-2 win over the Royals meant the Yankees have won 12 of their last 16 games. Sure, they’ve gotten fat on mostly weak opponents (Marlins, Orioles, Mariners, Royals) over that span. But good teams are supposed to beat bad teams, and the Yankees are doing just that.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka still believes in NYY based on latest comments

TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 30: Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles' new pitcher Masahiro Tanaka attends a press conference on January 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/Getty Images) The New York Yankees are a starting pitcher, several bullpen pieces, and a few powerful lefty bats short thus far in...
MLBPosted by
104.5 The Team

New York Yankee Trade Parade Continues

Yankees GM Brian Cashman is wheeling and dealing like his job depends on it. Maybe it does and the same goes for his manager. Though both will be quickly employed if let go, it is not the same as being at the head of the New York Yankees organization. Early Thursday evening, Cashman added a power hitting first baseman, with four Gold Gloves and a World Series ring to his line-up.
MLBallfans.co

Yankees: Clint Frazier seems to call out NYY in series of tweets

Wondering where Clint Frazier’s been, New York Yankees fans? It surely seems like he’s gotten the Jacoby Ellsbury treatment, doesn’t it?. Unexplained medical issues. Updates that are few and far between. Roster upgrades that seem to leave him in the dust. What is going on?. Frazier’s been out of action...
MLByanksgoyard.com

Yankees: 3 Zack Britton trades NYY must pursue this offseason

Very sorry for this painful imagery, but clearly, the Cincinnati Reds insist on both contending for postseason spots and absorbing the entire Yankees bullpen. At the deadline, Cincy added Justin Wilson and Luis Cessa in a money-clearing transaction that cleared money for nothing, Dire Straits-style. In prior years, these two teams have matched up in both the Sonny Gray and Aroldis Chapman deals, two of the most infamous trades in recent Yankee history.
MLBArkansas Online

Gallo's three-run HR lifts Yankees over Mariners

NEW YORK -- Joey Gallo hit his first home run with the New York Yankees, a three-run shot that put them ahead in the seventh inning of a 5-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night. Gallo, who entered 2 for 23 in six games since the Yankees acquired...
MLBNew York Post

Andrew Heaney may be out of chances in Yankees rotation

As the Yankees look to make a run at the playoffs, they’ve still got plenty of questions surrounding their rotation. It’s becoming clear Andrew Heaney isn’t an answer, as he was knocked around again in his third start since arriving in a trade with the Angels. He allowed three more...
MLBJanesville Gazette

N.Y. Yankees-Miami Runs

Marlins first. Miguel Rojas doubles to deep left center field. Jazz Chisholm Jr. singles to shallow infield. Miguel Rojas to third. Brian Anderson grounds out to shallow left field, Tyler Wade to Anthony Rizzo. Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second. Miguel Rojas scores. Jesus Aguilar flies out to shallow center field to Aaron Judge. Lewis Brinson strikes out swinging.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Andrew Heaney: First start coming Monday

Heaney is scheduled to start in his Yankees debut Monday against the Orioles in New York, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Rather than making a big swing to upgrade their rotation ahead of the trade deadline, the Yankees opted for a buy-low move with the addition of Heaney, who turned in a solid 20.4 K-BB% but a less palatable 5.27 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 18 starts with the Angels. Though most of his peripherals point to some likely improvement in his ERA, Heaney has been bit hard by the long ball (1.5 HR/9) this season, and Yankee Stadium won't be the most favorable environment for him to make progress on that front.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Expected back Monday

LeMahieu (triceps) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, but manager Aaron Boone said he expects the 33-year-old to rejoin the starting nine Monday versus Baltimore, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. A triceps strain will relegate LeMahieu to the bench for the third consecutive game,...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Baltimore-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Yankees second. Giancarlo Stanton flies out to deep center field to Cedric Mullins. Joey Gallo called out on strikes. Gary Sanchez singles to shallow center field. Gleyber Torres doubles to deep right center field. Gary Sanchez scores. Rougned Odor grounds out to shallow infield, Ramon Urias to Ryan Mountcastle. 1...
MLBNewsday

Anthony Rizzo homers as Yankees rally from three-run deficit to beat Orioles

An aura of inevitably hung over the Stadium Wednesday night. Even as the Orioles took an early three-run lead, a Yankees comeback seemed only a matter of time. Maybe it was Anthony Rizzo grinding out a 13-pitch plate appearance in the first inning against Matt Harvey, one that included him fouling off eight pitches, that resulted in a walk (speaking of inevitable, the number of foul ball rockets the first baseman hit hinted at a homer coming off his bat at some point in the night, too).
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees media react to Gallo, Rizzo and Heaney trades

Yankees beat reporters and members of the media weren’t expecting much from the 2021 MLB trade deadline. The Yankees have looked lifeless for much of this season and are often a bore to watch. For a while now, Brian Cashman has acted pretty reserved at the trade deadline. Cashman’s discipline in not wanting to overpay for guys, or forfeit future value for a short-term solution has prevented the Yankees from making aggressive moves to acquire players, even when, in recent years, it was clear the team needed reinforcements to succeed in the postseason. The front office has seemed unnecessarily thrifty and resistant to change.
MLBnumberfire.com

Tyler Wade handling shortstop duties for Yankees on Saturday

New York Yankees shortstop Tyler Wade is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Wade will start at shortstop after Gleyber Torres was rested against right-hander Chris Flexen. numberFire's models project Wade to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MLBPinstripe Alley

The three most unheralded switch-hitters in Yankees’ history

Since you’re a Pinstripe Alley reader, we certainly don’t need to elaborate about great switch-hitters in Yankees’ history. Mickey Mantle was the best switch-hitting player of all time by a light year, went to 20 All-Star games, and won seven World Series with the Yankees. Since MLB integrated, Jorge Posada and Mark Teixeira are among the best switch-hitters ever at their respective positions, and Bernie Williams’ name will come up pretty quickly in the “best switch-hitting center fielder not named Mantle” discussion. The contributions of the latter three also went a long way toward many rings being engraved with an interlocking NY on them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy