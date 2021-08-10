Yankees' Tyler Wade: Scores three runs Monday

Wade went 2-for-3 with three runs, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 8-6 victory versus the Royals. Wade got the start at third base and was productive out of the eight spot, reaching base three times and scoring three of the team's eight runs. He also nabbed his eighth steal of the season. Wade will likely see more playing time for as long as Gleyber Torres (thumb) remains on the injured list. His career .202 batting average and almost non-existent power make him difficult to roster in fantasy leagues, but Wade could be a decent source of steals for managers desperate for help in that category.