Rangers' John King: Rehab assignment starts Tuesday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

King (shoulder) is scheduled to appear out of the bullpen Tuesday in his rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock. King moved his rehab to Triple-A over the weekend, but Round Rock opted to have him continue a throwing progression rather than integrating him into the pitching schedule right away. With King's inflamed left shoulder having apparently responded well to the workout, he'll now take the mound Tuesday in what could be the only tune-up outing he needs at Triple-A before rejoining the Rangers.

