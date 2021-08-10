Cancel
Pirates' Colin Moran: Not starting Tuesday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Moran is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Moran appears to be in a platoon with John Nogowski at first base. In the four games since Moran returned from a broken wrist Friday, he's started against two righties while Nogowski has started against two lefties. With J.A. Happ starting for the Cardinals on Tuesday, Nogowski will get the nod, but Moran should return against righty Adam Wainwright on Wednesday.

