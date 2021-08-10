Cancel
Padres' Eric Hosmer: Reaches base three times

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHosmer went 2-for-3 with a home run, an additional RBI, two additional runs scored and a walk in Monday's win over the Marlins. Hosmer had an excellent all-around performance Monday and reached base three times while also being responsible for five of the team's eight runs across the board. The first baseman is hitting .279 with a .744 OPS on the season. Hosmer has gone hit less just once since June 25, a span of 13 games.

