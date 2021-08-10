Padres' Eric Hosmer: Reaches base three times

Knehr allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out two across three innings in the win over the Rockies on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision. Knehr replaced Chris Paddack (oblique) in the starting rotation, making his second start of the season Sunday. Although he only made it through three innings, his only blemish came on a second-inning solo home run by Sam Hilliard. It was his third appearance; however, his 1.2 innings and three runs against Atlanta on July 21 aren't official yet as the game was rained out and has yet to be completed. The 24-year-old has allowed runs in each of his appearances and will likely continue to serve as a temporary option until Paddack returns.