MLB

Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Plates two runs in loss

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Brinson went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's loss against the Padres. Brinson crossed home plate in the second inning following an RBI single from Magneuris Sierra, but he made his presence felt in the top of the eighth with a two-run shot that made it a one-run game. Brinson, who now has five homers on the season, is hitting .268 with a .774 OPS. Brinson, who has been one of the best hitters in an anemic Marlins offense all season long, has registered three multi-hit performances in a row. He's also hitting an impressive .364 with two homers and 11 RBI across nine games this month.

www.cbssports.com

Magneuris Sierra
Lewis Brinson
#Marlins#Padres
San Diego Padres
Miami Marlins
MLBWSVN-TV

Marlins’ Brinson target of fan’s racial slur in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Lewis Brinson of the Miami Marlins was targeted by a fan at Coors Field who repeatedly shouted a racial slur at the Black outfielder when he batted in the ninth inning Sunday. The slur was clearly heard on the Bally Sports Florida telecast of the Marlins’ 13-8...
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Marlins' Lewis Brinson believes Rockies should change name of mascot

Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson was believed to be subject to racism on Sunday at Coors Field before later learning, along with everyone else, it was all a misunderstanding involving the Rockies’ mascot’s name, “Dinger.”. But Brinson, who spoke about the misunderstanding on Monday, thinks that maybe the Rockies’ mascot’s...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Racial Slur Towards Lewis Brinson Heard On Marlins-Rockies Broadcast

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Lewis Brinson had racial slurs directed at him from a fan at Coors Field in Denver during an at-bat on Sunday. And it’s not a matter of hearsay. Unfortunately, anyone who tuned into the broadcast of the...
MLBBleacher Report

Marlins' Lewis Brinson Says He Still Hears Slur After Rockies' 'Dinger' Explanation

For Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, what may ultimately prove to be an innocuous situation doesn't erase the abuse he encounters elsewhere away from the diamond. The Colorado Rockies announced Sunday they were investigating what was initially believed to be a fan using the N-word while Brinson was at the plate. The Rockies followed up to say the fan in question had been calling toward their mascot, Dinger.
MLBthebuzzcincy.com

Marlins Outfielder Lewis Brinson Allegedly Called N-Word By Colorado Rockies Fan… Or Maybe Not

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. During Sunday’s (Aug. 8) MLB game at Coors Field, fans were treated to a disturbing moment between Florida Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson and a Colorado Rockies fan. While Brinson was up at-bat in the ninth inning, the fan in question reportedly yelled out the N-word twice, and the man’s voice was so loud that it was picked up by mics throughout the stadium as well as heard by TV viewers. The MLB app has also prevented full replays of last night’s game for the time being, per TMZ, lending credence to the idea that it is currently under review.
MLBdarnews.com

Brinson, Alcantara lead Marlins to 7-0 win over Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Lewis Brinson hit two of Miami's three home runs off rookie lefty Ryan Weathers, Sandy Alcantara shut down San Diego for seven brilliant innings and the Marlins avoided a winless road trip by beating the punchless Padres 7-0 Wednesday. The Marlins snapped a five-game losing streak...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Corbin Burnes K's 10 straight, Ties MLB Record

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Corbin Burnes has had himself quite a season for the Brewers. The...
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

For Lewis Brinson, patience pays off

The career of Lewis Brinson hasn’t gone how anyone expected it to go. Originally drafted 29th overall by the Texas Rangers in the 2012 draft, Brinson was highly regarded as a prospect. Ahead of the 2017 season, MLB Pipeline ranked him 13th overall, and despite a forgettable MLB debut, Milwaukee used him as the centerpiece to acquire Christian Yelich. Four seasons after the trade, Brinson has only 950 plate appearances at the big league level and a career .200/.250/.327 slash line. Between 2017 and 2020, Brinson amassed -2.9 fWAR.

