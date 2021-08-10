Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Plates two runs in loss

Brinson went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's loss against the Padres. Brinson crossed home plate in the second inning following an RBI single from Magneuris Sierra, but he made his presence felt in the top of the eighth with a two-run shot that made it a one-run game. Brinson, who now has five homers on the season, is hitting .268 with a .774 OPS. Brinson, who has been one of the best hitters in an anemic Marlins offense all season long, has registered three multi-hit performances in a row. He's also hitting an impressive .364 with two homers and 11 RBI across nine games this month.