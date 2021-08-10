Cancel
Freshman LB Barrett Carter turning heads early in fall camp

By Davis Potter
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

It didn’t take long for Barrett Carter to turn the heads of his new coaches and teammates.

During Clemson’s first practice of fall camp, the freshman linebacker followed the quarterback’s eyes during a team period and broke on a ball near the sideline. The only problem was it looked like the pass might be too tall for the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder and simply sail out of bounds.

But Carter showed off some of the natural athleticism that made him one of the gems of the Tigers’ 2021 recruiting class when he extended his body, reached back and snagged the ball with one hand. To make the highlight-reel interception official, Carter got a foot down inbounds before his momentum took him out.

“Great play,” fellow linebacker Baylon Spector said.

Like many of the blue-chip prospects Clemson brings into its program, expectations are high for Carter. He was a five-star recruit ranked as the No. 33 overall prospect for the 2021 recruiting cycle in the 247Sports Composite, which also rated him as the nation’s No. 3 linebacker.

The Tigers haven’t donned full pads yet, so Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and some of Carter’s teammates want to wait until that happens before fully assessing what kind of impact Carter might be able to make for the Tigers as a true freshman. But the speed, athleticism and instincts are obvious.

“From the first day, you can tell just the physical presence is there,” senior safety Nolan Turner said. “Dude’s built. Dude looks like a stud. I think he has great coverages skills. Good hips. Moves well. Excited to see him strap the pads on and play some football.”

Carter has been getting most of his reps at outside linebacker, but he has the type of skill set that lends itself to versatility in coordinator Brent Venables’ defense. He could also line up at safety or nickel.

“Barrett is what we thought he was,” said Swinney, who recruited Carter out of North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Georgia. “Great athlete. Smooth. Fast. Going to be a really good player.”

Yet it’s not just the physical tools that have the Tigers excited about Carter’s potential. Swinney said Carter appears to be “picking things up very well” when it comes to grasping Clemson’s defensive schemes and concepts, and some of his teammates have echoed that sentiment.

Spector said Carter also seems to have an even temperament about him, a good trait to have for a newcomer who’s still working to get caught up on the nuances of the college game.

“If he messes up, he’s OK,” Spector said. “He’s not one to cave down. So he’s got a good head on him. Really smart. Just a talented player.”

Turner said Carter has been a sponge trying to soak up as much knowledge as he can as he prepares to have a some sort of role on Clemson’s defense from Day 1.

“It’s exciting to see that out of the young guys, wanting to learn,” Turner said. “Wanting to get in and get with some older guys to pick things up quicker. He’s going to have a bright future.”

