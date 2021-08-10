Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senate OKs $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill

By Jacob Fischler
Posted by 
Nevada Current
Nevada Current
 4 days ago

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qflo2_0bNXnLss00

The U.S. Senate passed 69-30 on Tuesday a sweeping bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, a milestone for one of President Joe Biden’s priorities after months of negotiation.

Biden proposed an infrastructure plan in March that would have topped $2 trillion. A bipartisan group of senators led by Rob Portman, (R-Ohio), and Kyrsten Sinema, (D-Ariz.), worked out details of the bill that eventually topped 2,700 pages and included $550 billion in new spending.

“It’s been a long and winding road,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said on the Senate floor Tuesday.

Every Senate Democrat and 19 Republicans voted in favor of final passage.

The bill includes:

  • $351 billion for highways and bridges
  • $107 billion for transit
  • $73 billion for electric grid infrastructure
  • $66 billion for passenger rail
  • $55 billion for drinking water infrastructure
  • $42 billion for broadband deployment
  • $25 billion for airports
  • $17 billion for ports
  • $7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging stations
  • $7.5 billion for electric buses and ferries

The White House has said the bill would be paid for with $263 billion in unused money from COVID-19 relief funds and enhanced unemployment benefits, $51 billion from delaying a rule on Medicare Part D, $20 billion from future auctions of spectrum used for telecommunications, increased economic activity and other sources.

GOP objections

Some Republicans said the overall spending was too high, objecting to the bill’s wide scope that went beyond traditional transportation infrastructure like roads and bridges.

They are also unhappy with the majority’s plan to follow the infrastructure bill with a $3.5 trillion budget resolution and plan for expansive spending on education, climate, health and human services.

Unlike the infrastructure bill and most Senate legislation, that larger spending plan will require only a simple majority because it will be considered under a process known as reconciliation, and Democrats plan to pursue its approval without any Republican support.

Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran voted against final passage of the infrastructure measure Tuesday after being part of the original bipartisan working group that produced a framework for the bill.

He said in a Monday floor speech the bill included several of his priorities, including broadband investment, but that it was too expensive and was not offset with more revenue or cuts to other spending.

He also objected to the measure’s link with the $3.5 trillion budget blueprint and reconciliation bill that will encompass health care, education, environmental programs and more. That undercut the bipartisan nature of the first bill, Moran said.

The Senate voted immediately after the infrastructure vote to proceed to debate on the budget resolution. That motion passed along party lines, 50-49, with Sen. Mike Rounds, (R-S.D.), missing both votes.

“This bill does fall short of addressing some of the most pressing issues facing us at this moment,” said Nevada Democratic Rep. Dina Titus after the Senate passage Tuesday, “which is why I’m encouraged to see the Senate immediately begin work on the budget resolution.”

What’s next

The infrastructure measure’s fate in the Democrat-led House, which passed its own surface transportation authorization last month that included billions of dollars earmarked for specific projects requested by lawmakers, is uncertain.

The Senate’s 60-vote requirement, and the Senate bill’s backing from the White House and a substantial group of Republicans, likely mean that chamber’s version will be closer to what arrives on Biden’s desk.

Biden is scheduled to meet with governors and mayors Wednesday to discuss the bill’s benefits for state and local roads, transit, water infrastructure and broadband.

The federal money will allow state departments of transportation to start on the long wish lists of projects they’ve been waiting to undertake, said Susan Howard, the program director for transportation finance at the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, a group that advocates for state departments of transportation.

“We have a clear backlog of unmet needs—projects that have been on the books with state DOTs for years,” Howard said last week.

Critics, however, have said the bill will worsen the transportation sector’s already-problematic level of greenhouse gas emissions.

Although the bill includes some money for items meant to mitigate climate change and reduce emissions, those programs are dwarfed by the massive spending on new highways that encourages even more driving, and thus emissions from cars and trucks.

Families, jobs, taxes

In his floor speech ahead of the vote, Schumer acknowledged the bill’s shortcomings and pledged the next major piece of legislation in the Senate would offer more help to working families and small businesses, add more jobs focused on addressing climate change and adjust the tax code.

“We Democrats believe we must do much more,” Schumer said. The budget resolution “will make generational transformations in these areas.”

House progressives warned Tuesday that they won’t back the infrastructure bill until the Senate acts on the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, the New York Times reported. House Democrats hold a slim majority and can’t afford to lose many members on a vote.

In her statement, Titus said the nation needs a reconciliation bill “that addresses climate change, expands Medicare coverage, invests in child care, universal pre-K, and affordable housing, and provides a pathway to citizenship. This bill must make progress in those areas in order to meet the challenges facing Southern Nevadans and the nation.

The post U.S. Senate OKs $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill appeared first on Nevada Current .

Comments / 2

Nevada Current

Nevada Current

400
Followers
226
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Nevada Current is a nonprofit online source of political and policy news and commentary. We seek to demonstrate how policies, institutions and systems make life harder for Nevadans than it needs to be; document how things got that way, and; explore what it might take to fix them. The Current is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Current retains editorial independence.

 https://www.nevadacurrent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Jerry Moran
Person
Dina Titus
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Senate Bill#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#The U S Senate#Republicans#The White House#Medicare#Gop#Democrats#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Moderate U.S. House Democrats Add to Division Over Biden Agenda

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Nine moderate Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives threatened on Friday to withhold support for a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that is one of President Joe Biden's top priorities until a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan is signed into law. In the latest sign of division among...
Washington Statetennesseestar.com

Washington Correspondent Neil McCabe Outlines Why the U.S. Senate Is the Most ‘Absurd’ Body in the World

Live from Music Row Wednesday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed The Tennessee Star National Correspondent Neil McCabe to the newsmaker line to describe the reasoning behind the passing of a reckless infrastructure bill and the Democrats’ bait and switch on Republicans.
Congress & CourtsMetro News

Capito, 45 Republican senators commit to opposing debt ceiling increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., joined 45 Republican colleagues in a letter stating they will not vote to increase the debt ceiling. Senators circulated the letter Tuesday as the chamber considered amendments to a budget resolution on a $3.5 trillion measure. The sweeping proposal on health, family and environmental issues does not include an increase of how much money the federal government can borrow.
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

How the Senate ‘vote-a-rama’ spelled out GOP’s midterm script

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans laid bare their political playbook for next year’s midterms during a lengthy “vote-a-rama” session on the fiscal 2022 budget resolution in which they offered 39 of the 47 amendments considered. The GOP amendments — mostly nonbinding, messaging efforts — broke Democratic unity on thorny issues such...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Senate finalizes $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill

Welcome to The Hill’s Morning Report. It is Monday! Welcome to August! We get you up to speed on the most important developments in politics and policy, plus trends to watch. Alexis Simendinger and Al Weaver are the co-creators. Readers can find us on Twitter @asimendinger and @alweaver22. Please recommend the Morning Report to friends and let us know what you think. CLICK HERE to subscribe!
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Pelosi threatens to destroy Democrats' infrastructure success

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying singlehandedly to force through a massive $3.5 trillion spending proposal by holding hostage a bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate this week. Unfortunately for her, there are still a few members left in the Democratic caucus with some common sense. Nine centrist House...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Intercept

Joe Manchin Wins a Watered-Down Voting Rights Bill

After an all-night vote-a-rama on the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution, the Senate early this morning took a step forward on voting rights legislation, with a 50-49 party line vote that discharged the For the People Act, also known as S. 1, from the Rules Committee. The vote was designed to give Senate Republicans a chance to support the process of moving forward, or to demonstrate to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., that Republicans had no such intentions.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Times Leader

Texas senator ends 15-hour filibuster, voting bill passes

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas state senator ended a 15-hour filibuster Thursday morning in the Democrats’ latest defiance over a sweeping GOP voting measure, which then passed just minutes after she wearily left the floor. Democrat Carol Alvarado began speaking shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday even though she acknowledged...
Congress & Courtslc.org

Schumer Tried to Sneak Voter Fraud Bill to Senate Floor

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Around 4:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer attempted to slip the so-called “For the People Act” to the U.S. Senate floor for debate. Referred to in the House as HR 1 and in the Senate as S 1/S 2093, this bill would increase voter fraud in any precinct.

Comments / 2

Community Policy