Using K-Nearest Neighbors to Predict the Author of a Tweet

towardsdatascience.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn introduction to a (relatively) intuitive algorithm. Hi! I’m Laura, and I’m learning machine learning. I’m also a mathematics lecturer at Cal State East Bay, and have been fortunate to be able to work with my mentor Prateek Jain as a Data Science Fellow at SharpestMinds. This project was selected as a way for me to practice writing a machine learning algorithm from scratch (no scikit-learn allowed!) and to therefore deeply learn and understand the k-nearest neighbors algorithm, or kNN.

#Mathematics#Data Science#Cal State East Bay#Knn#Ide#Jupyter#Twitter
