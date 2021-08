A mother in Texas is nursing her 5-month-old baby back to health after the infant contracted COVID-19 from a vaccinated family member. Kristy Callaway, who resides in Corpus Christi, told Houston's CBS affiliate KHOU 11 she and her husband took all the recommended precautions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic—taking extra care due to her pregnancy and the birth of their son, Emmett. After she and her husband were vaccinated, they began visiting with vaccinated family and friends however, her 5-month old baby caught the novel coronavirus after a recent trip to see family members in Galveston County.